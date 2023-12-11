Wike: Leave Amaechi Alone, He Is Not The Problem Of Nigeria – APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka has claimed that the dissolution of the APC executive in Rivers State is a ploy by President Bola Tinubu to demolish the political influence of the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi in the state.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had announced the dissolution of the executive of the Rivers State chapter of the party.

The Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC also disclosed that a caretaker committee that will oversee the conduct of a congress to elect new excos has been put in place.

The development came two months after some chieftains of the party loyal to Amaechi, and led by the state governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, lamented that Tinubu has subtly sacrificed them for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his loyalists.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Chukwuemeka claimed that a cabal and the president were behind the plot.

“The dissolution is part of the ongoing efforts in a series to wane and totally demolish the political influence and legacies of Amaechi in Rivers State. The public should expect more in the coming months as the stage is set for the cabal to publicly display what has been strategically agreed upon behind closed doors,” he said.

When asked if the plot was orchestrated by Tinubu and Ganduje to spite Amaechi, he replied in the affirmative.

The APC chieftain urged Tinubu to leave Amaechi alone, adding that he is not the problem of Nigeria.

According to him, “Yes. It was a grand ploy to demean Amaechi. It is a whole lot of conspiracy that doesn’t profit the Tinubu. Amaechi is not the problem of Nigeria. So I urge the President and his cabal to channel the energy they have deployed to execute their political scheme in Rivers, to curbing insecurity, ending hunger, solving the ever-rising and unbearable cost of living and its attendant frustration on Nigerians, and leaving Amaechi and his political family alone”