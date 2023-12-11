Stop Destroying My Billboards – Shaibu Warns Troublemakers

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has called for an end to the damage of his campaign billboards, highlighting its negative impact on democratic principles.

During a visit to a vandalized billboard site on Lagos Street, Shaibu stressed that such actions won’t influence the people’s choice for the next governor.

Shaibu expresses frustration over the continuous destruction of his billboards, especially at the same location on Lagos Street.

Since securing billboard locations in June 2023, Shaibu has expressed annoyance at the repeated acts of vandalism.

He added, “I am a man who plans in whatever I want to do. I paid and secured all of the spots across the state, signed an MoU with the owners, and paid fully.

“This kind of ugly development is capable of scaring private investors from the state. This is why we have to be very careful as a government and individual in our actions.

“We are going to replace the billboard right now and we hope it will not be tampered with again.

“We have been patient enough, they must not provoke us. Our patience must not be taken for granted. Edo is a peaceful state. We must allow peace to prevail before, during, and after the election.”