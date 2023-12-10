Lagos, Abuja Missing As African Country Tops 10 World Best Cities To Visit In 2024

The absence of Nigeria’s two commercial cities, Lagos and Abuja, in the list of the best ten cities to visit in the world in 2024 has generated reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the list was shared by African Fact Check via its X handle with the caption “Best Cities to Visit in the World in 2024.”

According to the post, Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, an East African country, was rated the number one best city to visit globally, as stated by African Fact Check, which cited Lonely Planet, a travel guidebook.

The absence of Lagos and Abuja left some Nigerians asking why Lagos, considered the commercial city of West Africa, did not make it to the list.

Below are the best cities to visit in the World in 2024

1. Nairobi, Kenya

2. Paris, France

3. Montreal, Canada

4. Mostar, Bosnia

5. Philadelphia, USA

6. Manaus, Brazil

7. Jakarta, Indonesia

8. Prague, Czech

9. Izmir, Turkiye

10. Kansas City, USA

Meanwhile, the World Bank has listed Ghana, Egypt, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone among the ten countries with the worst food inflation rates in the world.

The report, released on the official website of the global financial institution, ranked Lebanon as the country with the highest food inflation rate in the world.

The report ranked Egpyt, Sierra Leone, Turkiye, Rwanda, Ghana, Guinea, Pakistan, Suriname and Malawai as other countries on the list of ten nations with the highest inflation rate.

The bank concluded after reviewing the nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) between May and August 2023.

According to the report, food inflation was rife in Africa, North America, Latin America, South Asia, Europe, and Central Asia.