Former Sierra Leone President, Koroma Confined To Home Amid Coup Probe

The former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, is restricted to his home following police questioning related to an attempted coup at the end of November.

The Information Minister, Chernor Bah, stated that after two days of questioning, Koroma was released under the condition of remaining within his property, needing police permission to leave.

Koroma is permitted to receive only three family members and three party members, with these restrictions in place until his next meeting with the police on Monday.

Although Koroma’s office denies he is under house arrest, they acknowledge increased security and restricted access to his home as part of state security measures.

Koroma was summoned for questioning related to violent clashes in Freetown, where armed attackers targeted military and police facilities, resulting in 21 deaths and numerous arrests.

Story continues below advertisement



This incident comes amidst a wave of military coups in West Africa, affecting Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea since 2020.