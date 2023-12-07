Sierra Leone Police Summon Ex-President Koroma For Security Breach Probe

The former president of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, has been asked by the police to assist with an investigation into a recent security breach in Freetown, the nation’s capital.

The country’s Information and Civic Education Minister, Chernor Bah, reported that unidentified individuals attacked a barracks hosting several foreign embassies.

This prompted the government to impose a nationwide curfew.

In a related event, prisoners escaped from a detention facility following a coordinated attack by gunmen.

The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, following the event announced the arrest of most attack leaders and assured ongoing investigations.

He emphasized that those responsible would face due process.

While initially not labeled a coup, Minister Chernor Bah later confirmed in a statement that the incident was indeed a failed coup attempt.

The statement reads, “At around 11:00 AM today, 7th December 2023, the Sierra Leone police served a summons to the former President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma — inviting him to report at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown within a period of 24 hours.

“The former president is invited to assist the police in the ongoing criminal investigations into the November 26th failed attempted coup in Sierra Leone.”

The statement added that the Ministry of Information and Civic Education will provide updates as the investigation progresses.