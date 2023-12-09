Breaking: Customs Promote 357 Junior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has approved the promotion of 357 men in the service.

The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, announcing this in a statement on Saturday, said that the decision was taken during the 7th NCS’s management meeting, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

Maiwada said that the beneficiaries were from the ranks of Customs Assistant I to Inspector of Customs.

He added that the comprehensive promotion list encompasses both the General Duty and Support Staff personnel who excelled in the 2023 promotion exercise.

Maiwada stated, “The breakdown of promoted officers is as follows: AIC to IC (246) GD, AIC to IC (37) SS, CAI to AIC (39) GD, CAI to AIC (27) SS, CAII to CAI (7) SS, CAIII to CAII (1) GD.”

The service’s spokesperson added that the strategic advancement shows the visionary leadership of the CGC.

He further stated, “Which emphasises on motivation, recognising excellence, and rewarding diligence within the service.”

Story continues below advertisement



While congratulating the newly promoted officers, Adeniyi charged them to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.