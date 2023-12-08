U.S. Envoy, Molly Phee To Visit Nigeria

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, will visit Nigeria on Friday, December 8, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Phee will engage with regional leaders who will be gathering for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State Summit on December 10.

During her visit, she will consult with West African leaders on how the United States can best support regional efforts to return Niger to a democratic path and to promote security, stability, prosperity, and democracy in the Sahel.

Mary Catherine Phee is an American diplomat who has served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs since September 2021.

She previously served as the U.S. ambassador to South Sudan from 2015 to 2017. She is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minister counsellor.