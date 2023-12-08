Nigerian Students Ask EFCC Chairman To Immediately Apologize For Suggesting Students Were Cyber Criminals

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has slammed the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayode, for suggesting that Nigerian students are involved in cybercrime.

Reacting to the report in a statement made available to Naija News on Friday, the student union in a statement signed by its president, Pedro Chibuzo Obi said the comment by the EFCC boss discredits efforts that Nigerian students put into steadfastly prioritizing their studies.

The statement by the NANS president read, “It is with a heavy heart and an ardent sense of perturbation that we, as an organization, categorically denounce and repudiate these baseless allegations. Such assertions, emanating from a position of considerable influence and authority, exhibit a flagrant disregard for the resolute determination and assiduous endeavors of Nigerian students who steadfastly prioritize their education despite navigating the daunting terrain of economic adversities and escalating academic fees.

“The temerity of such an unsubstantiated claim, disparagingly casting aspersions on the integrity and aspirations of Nigerian students, is as disquieting as it is unwarranted. It woefully neglects to acknowledge the commendable perseverance and unwavering commitment displayed by the student populace in pursuit of academic excellence amidst socio-economic exigencies.

“At this pivotal juncture, where the collective psyche of the Nigerian student body yearns for inspiration and support, regrettably, such disheartening and demoralizing rhetoric originating from an esteemed office tends to foster a climate of despondency and disillusionment. It undermines the relentless efforts and sacrifices made by Nigerian students to carve out a brighter future through education. In light of this distressing scenario, the National Association of Nigerian Students vehemently demands an immediate retraction of the aforementioned statement. Furthermore, we urge Mr. OLA Olukayode to tender an unequivocal apology to the entire student community and all Nigerian students, whose character and integrity have been unjustly impugned by this egregious utterance.”

Naija News had earlier reported that the EFCC debunked reports suggesting that its chairman labelled students as internet fraudsters.

Olukoyede was quoted as saying at an event on Monday in Abuja that it is worrisome that seven out of 10 students are involved in cyber crimes.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, stated that Olukoyede’s comments were misinterpreted needlessly.

The EFCC spokesman asserted that the agency’s chairman never at any time during the event said seven out of 10 Nigerian students are engaged in internet fraud.