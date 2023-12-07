Governor Adeleke Extends Welcome To Osun’s New CP, Promises Maximum Support

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has affirmed his administration’s commitment to providing extensive support to security personnel in the state.

The Governor conveyed this commitment while extending a warm welcome to the new Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Isyaku, who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday.

Represented by his Deputy, Kola Adewusi, Governor Adeleke applauded the steadfastness of the state’s security operatives in preserving peace and order.

The Governor’s assurance underscores the importance his administration places on collaborating with and bolstering the efforts of security forces in the state.

“The deployment of CP Mohammed to the state is a blessing considering his acumen and wealth of experience in crime fighting,” he added.

In his address, the recently appointed Commissioner of Police expressed gratitude to the Governor for the warm reception.

Mohammed reassured the state government of his preparedness to strengthen security measures to address criminal activities.

“Part of my tactics in tackling the menace of crime would be to collaborate with other security agencies and community stakeholders,” he said.

The CP was posted to Osun State on November 10, 2023, following the retirement of the former occupant, CP Patrick Kehinde Longe.