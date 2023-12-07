Amnesty International Warns Tinubu Against Shielding Those Responsible For Kaduna Bombing

Human Rights Organisation, Amnesty International has warned the President Bola Tinubu-led government against shielding those responsible for the Kaduna bombing that led to the killing of over 120 civilians.

Issuing this warning in a statement made available on its official X handle, the non-governmental organisation asked the President Bola Tinubu-led government to promptly carry out a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the killings instead of attempting to cover up the crime.

“The Nigerian authorities must promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigate the killing of more than 120 civilians in two military air strikes on Sunday, instead of engaging in attempts to cover up the crime,” the statement by the rights organisation read.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has said the Armed Forces will not relent in fighting criminal elements and adversaries of the nation.

Matawalle, during a visit to victims of the drone attack at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night, said that the visit, which was to ensure assistance to the victims and their families, was directed by President Bola Tinubu.

Story continues below advertisement



The minister added that the Defence Ministry would take responsibility for all the victims’ medical bills, adding that arrangements would be made to ensure that such incidences do not recur in the country.