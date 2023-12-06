Tinubu Govt Returns 4,081 Workers to IPPIS, Approves Salaries Payment

The Federal Government has returned 4,081 civil servants out of 17,000 delisted initially from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Naija News gathered that the civil servants have now been re-enrolled into the payroll of the Federal Government after cries of withheld salaries of certain civil servants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

According to the Punch, the return of the workers followed the intervention of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN) and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, which began the verification of 17,000 civil servants who were recently delisted from the IPPIS in October.

The 17,000 government employees were said to have been delisted from the IPPIS for failing to comply with verification exercises spanning over five years.

In the list obtained, it was observed that some of the civil servants cleared were from the State House, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Public Service Commission, Office of the Auditor General of the Federation and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Others were from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Youths, Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Investment, Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Others were the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Education, Federal Civil Service Commission and Budget Office of the Federation.