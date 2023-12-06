FG Budgets N9.5 Billion For State House SUVs, Car Tyres, Others

N9.5 billion budget has been set aside by the State House to construct an office building for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants, as well as the acquisition of tires for operating vehicles, plain cars, sport utility vehicles, and bulletproof vehicles.

Amounts allocated included N2 billion for replacing SUVs, N4 billion for buying State House vehicles, N351 million for purchasing tires for plain cars, jeeps, ambulances, and bulletproof vehicles, and N3.5 billion for building office complexes for SAs and SSAs.

This was contained in the 2024 Appropriations Bill, which was made public on Wednesday by the Federation’s Budget Office.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu delivered the budget to a joint meeting of the National Assembly on November 29.

The appropriations bill was named the “Budget of Renewed Hope” by Tinubu.

In light of the hardships that Nigerians are currently going through as a result of the elimination of fuel subsidy, the Tinubu-led administration has continued to come under scrutiny for what analysts have labelled as “frivolous spending” by the political class.

Naija News had earlier reported that N15.961 billion was set aside in the proposed 2024 Appropriations Bill, which is presently being reviewed by the National Assembly, for Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their aides’ domestic and international travel costs.

N7.630 billion is allotted for travel by Tinubu, of which N6.992 billion is meant for overseas travel and N638.535 million is meant for domestic travel.

A N1.847 billion travel budget was proposed for Shettima, with N1.229 billion for overseas trips and N618.399 million for domestic travel.