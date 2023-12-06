EFCC Arraigns Three For $1.6 Million Fraud

The operator of McHarvey Capital Limited, Benjamin Ikaa, along with Chidera Jonas and Ikaa Benjamin were charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday for a $1.6 million fraud.

This was revealed on Wednesday in a post on the EFCC’s official X handle.

Brought before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Naija News reports that the EFCC slammed four count charges against the defendants that involve pretense and money laundering.

One of the charges detailed that “Benjamin Okenna Ikaa (alias George; Gavrilovich; P.Aleksandra and Aaron Griffin), Chidera Jonas (at large) and Ikaa Ejike Benjamin (at large) on or about 20th December 2022 at Ugbowa, Abakpa Nike, Enugu, Enugu State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, did send electronic messages which materially misrepresent facts in your website mcharveycapital.com about cryptocurrency investment to one Monica Garcia upon which she relied and suffered financial loss in the sum of $1,501, 0352,000 (One Million, Five Hundred and One Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Two United States Dollars) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.”

Ikaa, the only defendant in the court, entered a not guilty plea after learning of the charges.

Subsequently, Adachi Abel, the defense attorney, requested a brief adjournment, while Bamidele Akanmode, the prosecution attorney, requested a trial date and the defendant’s detention in the EFCC’s custody until a plea agreement was reached.

The defendant was sent to the Kuje Correctional Center and the matter was adjourned until December 13, 2023 by Nwite.