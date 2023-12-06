Gunmen Stole Kogi Governorship Election Petitions From Tribunal Secretary – Police

The Kogi State Police Command has verified that David Umar Mike, the secretary of the state governorship election tribunal, was attacked by gunmen in Lokoja.

The incident involved the theft of sensitive documents related to the recent gubernatorial election.

SP William Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Kogi State Police Command, reported the details of the attack in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The police authorities said the attackers of the state governorship tribunal secretary carted away all the petition documents filed by five political parties at gunpoint.

According to the police authorities, the documents carted away from Mike include, petitions filed by four (4) Parties: Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) as well as two (2) Record Books/a Bag containing his item.

The police added that the incident happened just before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office at about 1320hrs on Monday, while victims were on their way to the tribunal venue at the state High court complex, Lokoja.