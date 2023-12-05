NANS Calls For Justice In Deaths Of Three Students Across Nigeria

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), under the leadership of Comrade Pedro Obi, has urged the police to ensure that those responsible for the deaths of three students in separate incidents across the country are brought to justice.

The students who lost their lives include Ayogu Evans, a 300-level student at Ebonyi State University, who died in an accident while being chased by police officers.

Another victim, Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, was stabbed to death by robbers.

Additionally, a student from Gateway ICT Polytechnic in Ogun State was killed, and nine others were injured in a robbery.

In a condolence message, NANS President Pedro Obi emphasized the need for improved security measures for students nationwide.

He declared that student areas in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory should be under a state of emergency, urging swift action from security agencies.

The statement read, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Ayugo Evans, a 300-level student of Ebonyi State University’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology, due to a tragic motor accident allegedly caused by a pursuit by the Nigeria Police Force.

“The loss of such a promising young individual is a devastating blow not only to Ebonyi State University but to the entire Ebonyi State community. NANS stands in solidarity with the family of the deceased, the institution, and the Ebonyi State government during this difficult time of mourning.

“NANS calls upon the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We urge swift action to identify and hold accountable any police officers involved in this pursuit that led to the unfortunate demise of Ayugo Evans.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ayugo Evans and reiterate our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in this distressing situation.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also expresses profound sorrow and solidarity with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, and the Bauchi State government following the tragic demise of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph, a final year Geology student at ATBU. Joseph met an untimely demise due to a heinous attack by robbers on Saturday evening, resulting in an irreparable loss to the university community and the entire Bauchi State.

“NANS calls upon the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, to conduct a thorough investigation into this heart-wrenching incident. We implore the authorities to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice. The safety and security of our students, both on and off campus, remain a paramount concern.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

On the Ogun incident, Obi said, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi, has issued a fervent and unequivocal condemnation following the tragic robbery attack that befell Ogun State Polytechnic, claiming the lives of innocent students.

“Expressing profound dismay and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi remarked, “The barbaric attack at Ogun State Polytechnic has deeply saddened us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this immensely difficult time.

“The NANS President has vehemently denounced the reprehensible act of violence and has called upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly and resolutely pursue the perpetrators. “We demand immediate and thorough investigations into this heinous crime. It is imperative that those responsible for this tragic loss of life face the full force of justice.

“In light of this distressing incident, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi urged heightened security measures across all educational institutions nationwide, emphasizing the critical need for a safe and secure environment conducive to learning and development for students, faculty, and staff.

“We stand united in our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerian students.

“It is incumbent upon all stakeholders, including authorities and security agencies, to collaborate and prioritize measures that prevent such grievous occurrences in the future.”