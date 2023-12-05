Naira Gains 9%, Closes N837/$ At Official Market

On Monday, the naira saw an appreciation, reaching N837.77 against the dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official exchange rate platform in Nigeria.

This new rate marks a 9.64 per cent increase from the previous rate of N927.19 per dollar, recorded last Friday.

According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, which manages the official foreign exchange trading in Nigeria, the naira experienced a fluctuating day, hitting an intra-day high of N1,021 and a low of N701.

The opening rate for the day was N814.50, closing at N837.77 against the dollar.

At the parallel market, the naira traded for N1,170, against the dollar.

Currency traders, also known as Bureau De Change operators (BDCs), quoted the buying rate of the greenback at N1,160 and the selling price at N1,170 — leaving a profit margin of N10.

This leaves a gap of N332.23 between the official and parallel markets’ exchange rates.

President Bola Tinubu and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have taken steps to unify the exchange rates in the official window and the parallel market.

CBN collapsed the multiple exchange rates in the official market to NAFEM, formerly known as the investors and exporters window, to unify the parallel and official market rates.

This resulted in a temporary convergence, however, the gap has since widened, with Monday’s closing rate revealing an exchange rate difference of N332.23 between the official and parallel markets.

Story continues below advertisement



Yemi Cardoso, CBN governor, assured the apex bank is committed to achieving monetary and price stability in the country.