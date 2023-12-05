‘My In-Laws Are Principalities And Power’ – OAP Dotun Reacts As Comedian Buchi Gets Full Access To His Children

Popular media personality, Dotun, has felicitated with comedian, Onyebuchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi, who announced that he has been granted full access to his children.

Naija News reported that Buchi, in a series of posts via his Instagram page last month, called out his estranged wife’s family over his inability to access the children.

The comedian said the ex-inlaws are leaders at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) in the United States and their pastor is aware of the case.

He claimed his former in-laws are demanding exorbitant amounts from him before seeing and communicating with the kids.

He said his communication with his daughter was reduced from twice a week to one video call and then to voice note, adding that they always block him after every call until he responds to their demand.

In a new development, Buchi, on his Instagram page on Monday, wrote, “I have been granted full access to my kids.. we better in all things.. THANK YOU, EVERYONE .!! the good the bad the ugly ..Thank u the SALAMIS ,mama Azmin ..Engr ISEDE #1 grandpa..❤️❤️ Update dropping soon.”

Reacting to the post via the comment section, Dotun described his estranged in-laws as principalities and power and God is bigger than them, adding that the use of kids as weapons shows one does not love the kids.

He wrote: “We thank God and I am happy for you. I am still on my journey. My own na real principalities and power wey no reach God own. I love the fact they think my silence means they’ve won…. I just dey start. Make them eat the children and i hope e go belle full them. Using kids as weapons shows you don’t love the kids.”

Story continues below advertisement

