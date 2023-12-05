Four Policemen Arrested In Rivers For Kidnapping Hotel Worker

Four police officers have been arrested by the Rivers State Police in connection with the purported adoption of a hotel employee in Port Harcourt.

The hotel employee, identified as Darlington, was allegedly stopped by police officers last Friday at about 8 p.m. while he was travelling to work in the Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, close to Choba.

Sources told Punch newspaper that the Police officers checked the man’s body and phone but saw nothing that would have implicated him.

The policeman then kidnapped the man and threatened to kill him, just as they had done to some other victims who had refused to cooperate with them after they found out where he was working.

Reports suggest that the victim was tied up inside a car by the police, who then took him on patrol around the town of Aluu in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State until they managed to take him to a jungle.

However, when the Divisional Police Officer learned of the situation and assumed the identity of the victim’s father, he disguised himself and began negotiating a ransom payment with the renegade policemen.

Naija News reports that the DPO, who disguised as a negotiator for the release of the hotel staff, disarmed the erring police officials upon arriving at the designated place where the ransom was supposed to be paid.

Confirming the development in Port Harcourt, the state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu said: “I heard about that incident on social media, and despite that, I went to town with my officers to work on it.

“I’m confirming to you that officers who had contact with that victim have been arrested. I’m waiting for complaints from the victim to know what and what to really look out for.

“The officers are there. We are not hiding anything and when the complaints come we will give you further details on what we have done about it.”