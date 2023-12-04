Nigeria Has Faced Trials And Tribulations, But There Is Hope – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sent a message of hope to Nigerians, submitting that the future holds positive promises.

Speaking at a Christmas Carol on Sunday at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja during the 20th anniversary of the service nine lessons tagged: “The National Carols 2023”, Akpabio acknowledged that Nigeria has gone through its fair share of troubles and tribulations but all hope is not lost.

He stressed that Christmas, which is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ should bring with it a message of love and hope, adding that Nigerians should key into the message and be rest assured that the situation in the country would get better.

He urged Christians in the country to carry, preach and spread the message of hope like Jesus Christ as they celebrate another Christmas.

According to him, the light of the season should be allowed to shine in every dark corner of the Nigerian situation.

“As we gather here today, united in celebration and joy, we are reminded of the true essence of Christmas – the birth of Jesus Christ, our eternal hope,” Akpabio said.

“Let us, therefore, reflect upon this profound theme of ‘Jesus Our Hope’ and embrace His love and grace.

“In Nigeria, the power of hope resonates deeply within us. We have faced our fair share of trials and tribulations.

“But our faith and the hope found in the message of Jesus have kept us resilient.

“Today, as we celebrate Christmas in unity and love, let us rekindle that hope within our hearts, inspiring change, forgiveness, and compassion towards one another.

“In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth echo within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words, and our actions.

“May His hope reignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us.

“Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.

“As we sing our carols and rejoice together, may Jesus, our eternal hope, fill us with renewed faith, strength, and purpose.

“Let us carry His message of love and hope throughout the year, illuminating our homes, communities, and our beloved Nigeria,” the Senate President added.