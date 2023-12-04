‘I’m Not A Member Of Tinubu’s Delegation To COP28’ – APC National Youth Leader Cries Out After Backlash

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Dayo Israel, has clarified that he is not one of the 1,411 delegates who accompanied President Bola Tinubu to the Climate Change Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Making this clarification in the wake of backlash after reports suggested that 1,411 delegates accompanied President Tinubu to the climate change summit, Israel cleared that he is attending the summit as a guest of an NGO.

He further detailed that the Dubai government also invited him as a resource person to chair the session on indigenous Knowledge.

“For the uptenth time, I am not a member of the Nigerian Government delegation to COP 28. The list you show below had me on, as a Guest of the NGO – Center for 21st Century issues, whom I have worked with for over 7 years as a partner. I would be speaking at one of their sessions this week.

“However I didn’t even have to use their registration because the Dubai Govt, the Host Country invited me as a Resource Person to Chair the session on indigenous Knowledge this morning. But because of your pre-conceived mind, nothing I say will convince you, so it’s not what it. My life did not begin and will not end on me being Youth Leader.

“Before and After, I have and will continue to be a Development Practitioner and Climate Change Campaigner, a highly paid public speaker and consultant with a second address outside politics,” he wrote.

Naija News recalls that the Tinubu-led government was criticised for taking many delegates to the COP28 summit.

Many have faulted the president for spending so much to fly delegates to the climate change event when the country is going through a severe economic crisis.