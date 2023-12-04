DSS Operations Must Not Be Politicized – Osun Monarch Warns Mischief Makers

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, has cautioned against politicising the Department of State Services (DSS) operations.

While urging those who seek to cause trouble to avoid making baseless accusations that could harm the integrity of the agency’s officers and staff, the monarch said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the power to choose whoever he wants to work with.

Naija News reports that the Osun State monarch made the remark on Sunday while reacting to the news that the DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi, allegedly siphoned certain funds.

Oba Makama faulted the speculations describing it as unfounded and ridiculous.

“It is a known fact that the DSS’s salary and allowances are special and cannot be fully categorised as civil servants because the services are essential.

“It’s also clear that the intention of the purveyors of the fake news is to cause disaffection between the officers and the DG.

”It is the prerogative of Mr President to choose who he wants to work with as far as the DSS DG position is concerned and at any time Mr president so desires,” Daily Post quoted the monarch as saying.

He added that the security of the country should be paramount now more than ever.

While calling for a demonstration of patriotism among Nigerians to overcome the different challenges in the country, Oba Makama advised those behind the disinformation to desist forthwith.