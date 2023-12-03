Why Oppostion Is Concerned With Size Of Nigerian Delegation To COP28 Summit – Presidency

The Presidency has said the opposition doesn’t want Nigerians to see the gains of President Bola Tinubu’s participation in the COP28 Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Sunday, December 3.

Naija News reports that public outrage has greeted the size of the Nigerian delegation to the Climate Change summit, with many Nigerians on social media asking the reason for the inclusion of some names on the purported list.

However, according to the presidency, the opposition would instead take the attention of Nigerians from the agreement signed by Nigeria and Germany on the summit’s sidelines that will see to the end-to-end modernization and expansion of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid.

The presidency asserted that the opposition has continued to push a narrative about the size of the delegation to the summit and abandoned verifiable gains.

He wrote: The opposition doesn’t want you to see the gains of Nigeria’s participation in #COP28. They will rather take your attention as a patriot and progressive from The agreement signed by Nigeria and Germany on the sidelines of the summit that will see to the end-to-end modernization and expansion of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid with the full supply, delivery and installation of Siemens-manufactured equipment under the timeline of 18 to 24 months.

Story continues below advertisement



“They pushed a distraction about the size of the delegation and our patriots and abandoned verifiable gains.”