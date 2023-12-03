Edo Govt Speaks On Giving Appointment To PDP Chairman

The Godwin Obaseki-led Edo State government has denied giving an appointment to the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi.

In a statement on Saturday night, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, distanced the present administration from a fake appointment letter purportedly issued to the PDP State Chairman.

Naija News understands that reports emerged claiming the State PDP Chairman was allegedly appointed as the Special Adviser Political (Esan North East/Esan South East) to Governor Obaseki.

Ogie stated that the letter in circulation was fake and did not emanate from the state government.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to a purported appointment letter addressed to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, allegedly appointing him as a *Special Adviser Political (Esan North East/Esan South East).*

“We state categorically that the letter is fake, fabricated, and the product of mischief makers with the intention of stirring a crisis.

“The letter did not emanate from the State government, and we enjoin members of the public to disregard it in its entirety.

“We discourage the criminal attempt by detractors to cause confusion within the public space. This clearly amounts to an act of forgery, which is punishable under extant laws.

“The fake document has been forwarded to the Nigerian Police Force for proper investigation, and when the culprits are found, they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”