Amnesty International Tasks FG To Stop Blasphemy-related Prosecution, Killing

Human rights organisation, Amnesty International has tasked the President Bola Tinubu-led government to stop blasphemy-related prosecution and killings.

Making this call in a tweet via its official X handle on Saturday, the right organisation urged the Nigerian government to wake up to international legal obligation and protect the rights of citizens in the country.

“The alarming uptick in blasphemy accusations, persecutions and killings underscores the urgency with which the Nigerian authorities must wake up to international legal obligations to protect human rights, including freedom of religion, opinion, and expression,” the tweet read.

Naija News recalls that the organisation had accused President Bola Tinubu of failing to uphold human rights in Nigeria after spending six months as president.

Making this allegation in its human rights agenda report released on Wednesday, Amnesty International charged the president to ensure that everyone can fully and effectively enjoy their human right and hold perpetrators of past rights violations to account.

It said: “Tinubu’s new administration still has the chance not only to ensure that everyone is able to fully and effectively enjoy their human rights but also to hold perpetrators of past rights violations to account.

“The Nigerian authorities must ensure that human rights are at the centre of their policies, implement findings of previous investigation panels on human rights violations, and promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, effectively, and transparently investigate human rights violations under the past government to ensure justice and accountability.”