‘There Will Be Surprises’ – Edo Gubernatorial Aspirant Speaks On Labour Party’s Ticket

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Prince Egbe Humphrey, had warned that the party’s gubernatorial ticket is not for the highest bidder.

Speaking to journalists, Humphrey cautioned those relying on the inducement of delegates to get the party’s ticket to perish such thoughts.

He stated that LP will give its ticket to the man who is prepared, willing, and ready to serve the people of the state with integrity and commitment.

According to him, those seeking to emerge as the party’s candidate ahead of the 2024 governorship election must sell their solutions to the people.

He said: “Labour Party is a different political party from the rest. What makes us different is that we are new, young, and vibrant. We are not the old stock of politicians.”

Omorodion urged the people of Edo to vote to liberate themselves from unemployment, poverty, and insecurity.

He said, “There will be surprises because, in the primaries, the people are going to look for aspirants with real manifesto that is implementable.