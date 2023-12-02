Soldiers Take Over Kogi REC’s Residence After Attack

The attack on the residence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner, Gabriel Longpet, has been confirmed by the Kogi State Police Command Police.

The Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, who confirmed the attack to the newsmen in Lokoja on Friday, described the incident as very unfortunate and wicked.

He explained that the attackers came to the REC’s residence around 3:00 a.m. on Friday but met stiff resistance from security operatives.

Onuoha said, “The joy of it all is that the hoodlums did not succeed in their nefarious act as my officers gallantly repelled their attack and burnt the vehicle they came with.

“Right now, there are soldiers stationed in the house alongside our personnel to keep watch and ensure safety.

“Again, all the junctions around the house and INEC office have heavily armed soldiers and policemen keeping watch to forestall any eventuality.”

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have continued to trade blame over the attack on the residence of Longpet.

The APC campaign council demanded the arrest and prosecution of the SDP gubernatorial candidate during a press conference on Friday.

The Social Democratic Party, however, refuted any role in the vicious attack on the residents of the Kogi REC.