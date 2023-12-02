Reps Announces Chairmen, Deputies Of Reconstituted Committees

The lower chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral National Assembly, known as the House of Representatives, has announced the chairmen and deputies of 27 reconstituted Committees of the House.

Naija News reports that House Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, confirmed the new committee list during plenary on Friday following the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

The committees comprise 26 existing and a new committee named ‘Committee on Nutrition and Food Security’.

Tajuddeen announced the names and encouraged the former chairmen and deputies to transfer their responsibilities to their successors as the House gets ready to engage with the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the government in relation to the discussions on the 2024 Appropriation bill.

He said, “These are the updated list of committee Chairmen and Deputies. It is important that where there is a need for handing over, the new and the outgoing should please ensure that they hand over immediately so that the budget engagement with MDAs will be seamless.”

The reconstitution of the committees ensued after certain members of the House were removed due to the Court of Appeal’s rulings on National Assembly Elections.