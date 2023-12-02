PDP To Explore Next Line Of Action As Appeal Court Affirms Alex Otti’s Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has reacted to the appeal court judgement that affirmed the victory of Alex Otti as the duly elected Governor of Abia State on the Labour Party (LP) platform.

Naija News reports that in a statement signed by its Vice Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary in Abia, Abraham Amah, PDP described the court verdict as an “eclipse of transitional sunset”, stressing it was meeting with its gubernatorial candidate and his running mate to review the judgement and come out with the next line of action.

While reiterating its confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and one of the strongest pillars of our democracy, the PDP sued for calm among its party members and supporters in the face of the loss.

The PDP said Abia people have been suffering under Alex Otti’s administration and said it would never abandon them.

It said, “We call on members of the PDP, our numerous supporters and sympathisers and the good people of Abia State to remain steadfast, calm, peaceful, law-abiding and put our hope and trust in God and in the judiciary as we explore the options available to us.”