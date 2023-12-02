Fire Guts Head Of Service Office In Abuja

The Head of Service Office in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, was gutted by fire on Saturday, which affected Block C in the complex.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but members of the Federal Fire Service are currently on the scene as of the time of filing this report, trying to extinguish the flames, Naija News understands.

Despite identifying the affected block, the individual who did so declined to provide any additional details, Peoples’ Gazette said in its report.

However, the Director of Communications for the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mohammad Ahmed, confirmed the incident, noting that the fire that occurred in Block C was caused by an explosion in the Electrical Utility Room on the third floor.

The room, he said, was being used as a solar and inverter room by the current occupant, the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ahmed revealed that the incident was brought under control by the Federal and FCT Fire Services at around 5:00 p.m., noting that the fire affected the utility rooms on the second to the eighth floors of the building.

During the operation, Permanent Secretaries from the Common Services Office-OHCSF, Lydia S. Jafiya, and the Special Duties Office, Faruk Yusuf Yabo, as well as directors from the affected MDAs were present on the scene, Naija News learnt.

Meanwhile, the Senate building of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria experienced a fire outbreak on Friday evening, Naija News reports.

A statement from Awwal Umar, the university’s Director of Public Affairs, revealed that the fire began around 4:15 pm.

He said the fire originated from a small room containing an electrical Distribution Board on the ground floor of the building.

The exact cause of the fire could not be determined at the time the incident was reported.

According to the statement “No injuries or casualties have been However, the Distribution Board and some obsolete public address systems have been consumed by the fire.

“The timely intervention of the University firefighters and security personnel saved the situation. In fact, power has since been restored to the building.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kabiru Bala, who was at the scene of the incident along with some management staff and hundreds of sympathisers, commended the University firefighters and security personnel for putting out the fire.

Meanwhile, the University Management has raised a team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.