‘We Didn’t See Anything In The Budget Box’ – Lawmaker Accuses Tinubu Of Deceiving National Assembly

A member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Shitu Galambi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of deceiving the national assembly by presenting an empty supposed sectoral allocation breakdown box during his budget presentation on Wednesday, November 29.

Naija News reports that Galambi made the allegation while responding to questions in an interview with BBC Hausa.

The NNPP lawmaker said there was no sectoral allocation of funds to education, health, and other sectors in Tinubu’s speech.

Galambi faulted the national assembly for being an accomplice in the act as it covered up for the executive, alleging that the leadership of the house deliberately connived with Tinubu to deceive the lawmakers.

The member of parliament noted that there is no doubt that Tinubu read his budget speech to them, but they did not see the budget statement in the box.

Part of his words reads, “There is nothing in a small box that the president bowed down and placed in front of the parliament hall.

“The President read the budget for us, but yesterday the budget for each employee as usual was not brought.