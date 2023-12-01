Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 1st December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 1st December 2023.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government on Thursday said a new minimum wage regime would come into effect on April 1, 2024. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, who disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH in Abuja, said the current N30,000 minimum wage would expire at the end of March 2024.

The Guardian: Forty-two years after the outbreak of the Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV), which causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), the world is still bewildered at the failure to find a cure or effective vaccine for one of the worst scourges to afflict humanity.

Vanguard: The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, have said government agencies, ministries, departments, MDAs, have become undertakers of businesses in the country.

The Nation: A number of measures have been adopted by the Federal Government to reduce the budget deficit by nearly half. This action, which will involve a combination of fiscal, economic and accounting strategies, is expected to lead to the blocking of leakages and the redirecting of financing to long-term economic growth.

Daily Trust: Experts on Thursday weighed in on the 2024 budget estimates presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, concluding that while the budget is ambitious, the implementation could be problematic. They said the government needs to put up its thinking cap in order to implement the budget.