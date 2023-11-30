Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 30th November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 30th November 2023.

The PUNCH: The President Bola Tinubu-led administration is planning to spend N6.75tn of its projected N27.5tn budget on defence and security, education, and infrastructure in 2024, The PUNCH has discovered. This is as it earmarked N6.48tn (96 per cent of the amount to be spent on the three sectors mentioned above) for personnel and pension, an increase of N576.16bn over the 2023 provision. The administration is also eyeing N10.4tn from tax, dividends and others.

The Guardian: Nigeria and other African countries, especially those with fossil fuel-backed economies trooping to the United Arab Emirates for the 28th Conference of Parties may need to present a united front that would address the gaps in the global push for net-zero amidst rising geopolitical tension and an unjust transition to clean energy.

The Nation: Peace may be returning to the Ondo State Executive Council as it holds its meeting today in Akure, the state capital, after three months. Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will preside over the meeting, which is the first since the warring camps endorsed a peace deal at a reconciliation meeting hosted in Abuja by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the weekend

Daily Trust: President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presented the N27.5 trillion budget estimates for the 2024 fiscal year to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration and approval. The fiscal document was tagged “Budget of Renewed Hope’’.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.