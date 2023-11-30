John Enoh To Summon Super Eagles’ Coach Jose Peseiro

Sports Minister, John Enoh, has summoned Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro over the team’s poor start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Coach Jose Peseiro and his boys started their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in a very disappointing manner as they struggled to finish their first two games with two points.

The Nigerian team had to fight from a goal down to draw 1-1 with lowly-rated Lesotho. They also suffered the same feat against another lowly-rated team, Zimbabwe.

These two draws left the Super Eagles in the third spot in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with two points in two games, a point below second-placed South Africa, and two points below first-placed Rwanda.

In a media parley with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, John Enoh said: “I am happy to report that I had a meeting with the NFF president, secretary, and the Technical Department of NFF regarding the Super Eagles.

“What we came out of that is that I’ve had to request that the coach (Peseiro) be summoned and I think at some point next week there’s going to be an engagement with him.

“All of that is trying to respond to the outcome of these matches, especially the World Cup qualifying games.”

The Eagles will resume the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after the 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13. Their next 2026 World Cup qualification game is against South Africa on June 3, 2024.

Ahead of that, some football enthusiasts are urging the Nigeria Football Federation to sack Jose Peseiro. But the Sports minister believes such a decision might not be favourable at this point since the 2023 AFCON is around the corner.

John Enoh said: “As a minister, I am concerned that the Nigeria national team is not delivering, not meeting up with our expectations. The Africa Cup of Nations is so close that we need to be careful in what decisions we make but the next qualification rounds for the World Cup, the next match is in June, so it gives us more time to take decisions going forward.

“AFCON is going to start January 13, are we going to request to fire the coach (Peseiro), I mean the answer is as good as mine.