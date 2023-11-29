How Errand Boy Stabs Security Guard To Death In Lagos

A 20-year-old errand boy, Mohammed, has stabbed a 25-year-old security guard, identified as Solomon, at Langbasa in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the deceased left his duty post and stepped out to discuss with some friends on the street where he lived.

The discussion had barely lasted close to an hour when an argument broke out between the deceased and Mohammed, and it degenerated into a fight.

A resident who spoke with PUNCH said Muhammed, during the heated argument, picked a sharp object and stabbed Solomon in the chest while some of the friends took to their heels.

He said Solomon was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

He said, “Solomon and Muhammed were both friends. While Solomon was a security guard, Muhammed is an errand boy living in the next compound where Solomon carried out his duty. We were told that the discussion was not the first of its kind. They often discussed and argued and later resolved the matter within themselves. But the moment they started to argue that evening, it appeared usual and no one knew it would get to that level.

“When Muhammed went to pick up the sharp object, Solomon did not take him seriously until he moved closer and stabbed him in the chest. Solomon fell immediately and started bleeding. The moment some of the friends present at the spot saw what happened, they took to their heels.

“It took a while before Solomon was taken to the hospital because most of them had run away, including Muhammed who stabbed him. It took the intervention of some Good Samaritans who rushed to the scene and alerted Solomon’s employer before he was rushed to the hospital. On getting there, the doctors attended to him and later confirmed him Dead on Arrival.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, it happened. The suspect has been arrested and taken into custody. The corpse has been deposited in the hospital mortuary while an investigation is ongoing.”