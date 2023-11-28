Obaseki’s Appointee Behind Venue Cancellation For My Declaration – Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has confirmed the cancellation of his booking to use Eterno Hotels in Benin City to declare his governorship ambition.

Recall that the hotel management cancelled Shaibu’s booking to use the facility located in the Government Reserved Area, Benin City, the state capital, to declare his governorship ambition on Monday.

Naija News understands that the hotel management contacted Shaibu and told him the space was no longer available while his money was refunded.

The hotel management was said to have told the Deputy Governor that another group, ‘Obaseki finishing well group,’ had paid for the same venue.

In an interview on Tuesday with Channels Television, the deputy governor said a senior appointee of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was behind the hotel booking cancellation.

Shaibu said the governor’s appointee threatened to revoke the hotel’s Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and demolish the property if he was allowed to use the venue for his governorship declaration.

Speaking further, Shaibu said his governorship ambition is personal, while his loyalty to his principal is unshaken and unbroken.

The deputy governor stated that he had relocated from the Government House and didn’t go to court to check the legality of that action because he is loyal.