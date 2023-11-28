Many Nigerian Women Suffering From Health Issues Caused By Prolonged Exposure To Firewood – World Bank

A new World Bank report has suggested that many Nigerian women were suffering from health complications caused by prolonged exposure to firewood.

In the report seen by Naija News on Tuesday, the bank detailed that Nigeria ranked one of the nations with the highest population lacking access to clean cooking solution.

The bank regulator further revealed that about 98,000 people die annually as a result of their prolonged exposure to hazardous cooking solution like firewood.

“Nigeria ranks second worldwide, trailing only China and India, in terms of the percentage of its population lacking access to clean cooking solutions. As a result, most Nigerians have resorted to using firewood for cooking, heating and various domestic chores as a coping mechanism for the nation’s challenging economic conditions. Tragically, a significant number of Nigerian women suffer from health issues caused by prolonged exposure to firewood smoke, with the World Health Organisation estimating over 98,000 deaths annually attributed to this source,” the report by World Bank read in part.

Meanwhile, The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank President, Mr Ajay Banga, to promptly, transparently and effectively conduct investigation into spending of loans and other facilities by the country’s 36 state governors and to suspend any loans and funding “if there is relevant admissible evidence of mismanagement or diversion of public funds by any of the states.”

In the letter dated 25 November 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the group also urged the Bank to suspend further applications for loans and any other funding to the 36 states until these states are able to satisfactorily explain details of spending of loans and other facilities obtained from the Bank and its partners.