‘Let’s Not Deceive Ourselves, Super Eagles Can’t Win 2023 AFCON’ – Samson Siasia

Nigerian former professional football striker and the former head coach of the Nigeria national team, Samson Siasia, has said that the Super Eagles cannot triumph in the forthcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), considering the results of their recent friendly matches.

In order to have a shot at competing for the title at the 2023 AFCON tournament, Siasia emphasizes the need for the players to enhance their performance.

Naija News reports that the recent matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe have been far from impressive for the Super Eagles. The development has raised concerns among patriotic citizens as the Nigerian team hopes to secure a fourth title in Cote d’Ivoire.

As a former member of the Super Eagles squad that triumphed in the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia, Siasia firmly believes that both the players and the technical staff must step up their game if they wish to make a significant impact at the upcoming AFCON.

“Like the majority of Nigerians, I am worried about the Eagles’ lacklustre performances so far. Struggling against countries like Lesotho and Zimbabwe is not a good sign of a team ready to win the Africa Cup of Nations as well as qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” the former striker stated in an interview with Channels Television.

“Let us not deceive ourselves, we cannot be the best in Africa with this disorganised team. Our players must be made to understand what it means to wear the green and white jersey of the nation while the coach also needs to improve on the tactical approach,” Siasia added in his comment on Jose Peseiro’s team.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will open their campaign at the 2023 AFCON against Equatorial Guinea on January 14 at the Alhassan Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe.

Story continues below advertisement

They will face hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau on January 18 and 22, respectively.