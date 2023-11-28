Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 28th November 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 27th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1153 and sell at N1157 on Monday 27th November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1153 Selling Rate N1157

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 805 Selling Rate 806

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has initiated plans to secure $200 million from philanthropic organizations as part of its commitment to generate employment opportunities and bolster Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to a statement by Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs and Job Creation in the Office of the Vice President, the funds will be allocated to key programs and projects spanning various targeted sectors.

The presidency has also established the Nigeria Philanthropic Organisation (N.P.O), a private sector-led coordinating office to be housed within the office of the vice president, to facilitate this initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

Adekunle-Johnson highlighted that the N.P.O will collaborate with donors, impact investors, and financial institutions to support the establishment of twelve mega hubs nationwide.