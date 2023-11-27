What I Regretted Most As Akwa Ibom Governor – Udom Emmanuel Reveals

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has revealed what he regretted most during his tenure as the state’s number one citizen.

Naija News reports that Udom made the revelation during a Special Thanksgiving/Welcome Service by the United Evangelical Church, Lagos Township Superintendency, on Sunday, organised to honour him and his wife, Martha Emmanuel.

In a statement from the Press Unit of the Government House in Uyo and made available to journalists on Monday, Udom said he went to work as Governor with a blueprint, and despite all his accomplishments, his only regret is that he did not have control over policies.

The ex-governor said if he had control over the state’s policies, Akwa-Ibom would have been ahead of other states in Nigeria.

He said, “The only regret I have is that I did not control policies. If I had control over policies as a state, trust me, we would have been miles ahead as a state. But today, I still thank God that we went with our blueprint and God helped us.”

He also appreciated God for the success of the governorship election in the state, saying Governor Uno Eno was God’s plan for the state.

He said, “It came to the period of succession plan when the direction of God came, It was tough, but all of you stood by us, and today I feel fulfilled about God’s plan in the person of Pastor Uno Eno and that has turned out very well.”

The former Governor also revealed the secret behind the unique logo of the State-owned airline.

Story continues below advertisement

He said, “other people paid billions for the logo, but Captain Mfon Udom’s daughter designed the Ibom Air Logo free of charge for us.”