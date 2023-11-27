Jannik Sinner Reacts After Beating Novak Djokovic In Davis Cup Final

The Davis Cup hero, Jannik Sinner, celebrated the end of the Italian team’s 47-year trophy drought on Sunday in Malaga, after beating Novak Djokovic in the competition’s final.

In the second singles match, Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets, and Matteo Arnaldi secured the second trophy for Italy with a close 2-0 victory over Alexei Popyrin.

The world number four Sinner was essential in Italy winning the 2023 Davis Cup. He had triumphed in all five of his rubber matches, including two on Saturday against Serbia and world number 1 Novak Djokovic.

The 22-year-old said that while winning the competition for the first time was great, he would prefer to see Italy win it again.

The Italian claimed that his team’s success was due to their mutual support of one another as they attempted to win their nation’s first Davis Cup since 1976.

“We are all very young, we are really hungry to try to win it one more time in our life, but in another way, you know, having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling,” Jannik Sinner told reporters on Sunday.

Sinner arrived in Spain for the Davis Cup knockout stages days after he lost the ATP Finals to Djokovic. But that didn’t matter in the Davis Cup final, as he recorded perfect revenge against the Serbian tennis icon.

He continued: “I played coming from Turin, I gave 100 percent, all I had.

“I think the whole team, they pushed each other on, and this is maybe our key, why we are standing here with this trophy.”