How Ex-NISRAL MD ‘Ran Away’ With 32 Official Vehicles

A former Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, allegedly took away thirty-two official vehicles.

Sources that spoke with Daily Trust revealed that Abdulhameed diverted the vehicles to personal use while in office.

A staff member of the NIRSAL familiar with the development disclosed that only two of the vehicles had been retrieved by security operatives and returned to the organisation following his arrest.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested Abdulhameed for corruption-related crimes.

A source who spoke on the diverted vehicles said 21 of the vehicles were purchased with official funds as auctioned in the name of some staff of the NIRSAL without their knowledge but were converted for personal use by the former MD.

He was also said to have made away with nine exotic vehicles, including two bulletproof jeeps, and household items at four official guest houses belonging to the NIRSAL in Lagos, Abuja and Yola.

A top security source confirmed to the platform that the former NIRSAL boss was arrested and is currently in detention.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of filing this report, the DSS is yet to release an update on his arrest.