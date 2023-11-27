Datti-Ahmed’s University Ban: Meet Top Nigerian Politicians That Graduated From The School

The Baze University in Abuja made headlines a few days ago after the Nigerian Law School banned the institution from admitting students into its Law Faculty.

Naija News reported that the Acting Secretary and Director of Administration of the Nigerian Law School, Aderonke Osho, made this known in a statement, stating that the institution was banned for consistently violating its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

She said the ban was a sequel to the findings of the CLE, which showed that the University’s Law Faculty currently had a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

Osho added that the University runs a three (3)-year LL.B programme for some UTME candidates without the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and CLE.

However, in this article, Naija News lists some top politicians who have benefited from the institution of learning owned by the Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

1. Rotimi Amaechi: In November 2022, Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi bagged a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). The former Rivers State Speaker and Governor was among the 504 students who graduated in different fields.

2. Dino Melaye: In October 2021, the former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, bagged a law degree from Baze University.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Kogi State election at the time created controversy online after claiming he graduated as the best-graduating student.

The University refuted the claims, stating that Melaye graduated with second class lower.

3. Osita Chidoka: Similarly, former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, in October 2021, bagged a degree in law from Baze University, Abuja.

4. Ifeanyi Ubah: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, under the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in 2021, disclosed he was awarded a Bachelor of Law degree at Baze University.

The senator, who had declared his intention to run for governor then, said his knowledge of law would help him as the next governor of Anambra State.