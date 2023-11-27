Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 27th November 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 26th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1130 and sell at N1140 on Sunday 26th November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1130 Selling Rate N1140

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 805 Selling Rate 806

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In real terms, Nigeria’s GDP increased by 2.54% year over year in the third quarter of 2023, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The report released by NBS on Friday detailed that the growth rate is higher than the 2.25 per cent recorded in Q2, 2022, and higher than the second quarter 2023 growth of 2.51 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News reports that the NBS in its Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Q3, 2023) detailed that the services sector, which grew by 3.99% and made up 52.70 percent of the GDP overall, was the major driver of the GDP’s performance in the third quarter of 2023.