Photos: Residents Jubilate As Soludo Storms Anambra Community His Predecessors Considered Inaccessible

Residents of a riverine community, Olumbanasa in the creek of Anambra West Local Government Area of the state expressed excitement as Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo visited them on Saturday.

Naija News reports that Soludo, in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, disclosed he visited the community that his predecessors considered unreachable alongside the Catholic Bishop of Aguleri, Denis Isizoh.

The governor said the visit was a testament to his steadfast commitment to reach every nook and cranny of Anambra State, and it offered him an opportunity to have a glimpse of the citizens’ everyday lives.

Soludo said he would establish a dedicated primary health centre powered by solar energy in the region and rejuvenate their educational institutions.

He wrote, “As I pen these words today, my heart brims with profound emotions that transcend the scope of language. Accompanied by Bishop Denis Isizoh, the Catholic Diocese of Aguleri, I embarked on a journey of immense significance. Together, we navigated through River Niger to pay a visit to the resilient and indefatigable people of Olumbanasa in Anambra West LGA.

“This voyage was more than a symbolic gesture; it was a testament to my steadfast commitment to reach every nook and cranny, every soul of our beloved Anambra state. The journey was also a personal milestone as it marked my first time being transported in a Keke through the rural areas. This experience was more than just a thrilling ride, it allowed me a glimpse into the everyday life of our valued Anambra citizens.

“Olumbanasa, a place once considered unreachable by my predecessors, was made accessible due to your unwavering faith and trust in my leadership. This visit, unprecedented in the annals of Anambra State, represents a historic achievement, a step no Governor before me has taken.

“During my campaign, I paid special attention to the challenges facing Anambra West, particularly with regard to the access road leading to its headquarters. It remains the only Local Government without a navigable access road. Today, I am proud to report that the headquarters is undergoing a complete transformation, and the once impassable road is now under construction. This is a promise fulfilled, a testament to my resolve.

“When I applied for this office, it was with a vision to bring solace to the distressed to be a beacon of hope for the downtrodden. We stand united in our belief of ‘One Anambra, One People, One Agenda’.

“Our commitment to ensuring enduring peace for the people of Olumbanasa, Odekpe, and Allah-Onugwa remains unshakeable. We understand that peace is the cornerstone of development. “Udo GA Chi” peace must indeed reign.

“We have plans to illuminate the lives of the people of Olumbanasa with solar lighting, provide them with boreholes, and rejuvenate their educational institutions.”

Story continues below advertisement