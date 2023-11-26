Ex-Cross River Governor, Ayade Loses Younger Sister

A former Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has lost a younger sister, Mrs Ateb Janet Oniga.

Ayade confirmed the development in a statement released through his spokesman, Christian Ita.

Naija News gathered that the deceased was 54 years old, and was married with children.

The statement reads, “The family of Kakum in Obudu LGA of Cross River State announces with a deep sense of sorrow, the passing unto glory of Mrs Ateb Janet Oniga (nee Ayade).

“She died on Friday 24 November 2023 after a brief illness.

“Until her transition, Janet was a God-fearing woman, a devout Christian, a loving mother and a caring sister to her siblings.

“She was exceptionally kind, vivacious and engaging. The family and all who knew her will surely miss her.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ayade disclosed that burial arrangements will soon be announced.