Ben Ayade Makes Fresh Appointment 25 Days To End Of Tenure 

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has given approval for fresh appointments of five permanent secretaries into the state public service.

Naija News report that the appointment comes barely 25 days to the end of Ayade’s tenure as governor.

The development was contained in a statement on Thursday issued by the Head of Service in the state, Timothy Akwaji.

According to the statement, the new permanent secretaries were said to have been elevated from the position of directors.

The new appointees include Ushie Esther Peter, Irek Matthew Esikpe, Atim Okokon Ekpenyong, Emmanuel Egban and Abu Ikwo Eyo.

Akwaji submitted that “His Excellency, the Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Prof Ben Ayade, has approved the elevation of the underlisted directors to the rank of permanent secretary in the state public service.”

The state head of service also confirmed in the statement that their appointments took effect from April 27, 2023.

2023: Ben Ayade Makes Promise To Tinubu After APC Presidential Primary

Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade has assured Bola Tinubu of his unwavering support ahead of the 2023 general election as he congratulated him for emerging the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate.

Ayade in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, expressed optimism that Tinubu, who he described as a soldier of democracy, will lead APC to victory

The Governor said Tinubu has laboured and sacrificed for democracy and his immeasurable contribution to the formation of APC cannot be undermined.

The statement read: “Your Excellency, from your NADECO days to the ACN era and then to your immeasurable contribution to the formation of the APC and its subsequent ascension to power, there is no doubt that you have laboured and sacrificed for democracy and its enthronement in our nation.”

“Therefore, your emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party is a fitting and deserving reward for a man who has been in the trenches for democracy and good governance for decades now.”