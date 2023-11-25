Former Officer Convicted In George Floyd’s Death Stabbed In Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted for the murder of George Floyd, was reportedly stabbed in an Arizona prison.

This event, first reported by the New York Times, cites unnamed sources for the information.

Chauvin’s actions in May 2020, where he knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, led to Floyd’s death and sparked widespread protests for racial justice.

Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” became a powerful slogan for the movement.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed an assault at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

They did not name the victim but initiated life-saving measures and transported the individual to a hospital.

In 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

He received a 22.5-year sentence. His conviction highlighted significant discrepancies between the initial police report and video evidence.

A Justice Department investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department found a pattern of violent and racist practices.

The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Floyd’s family for $27 million.

Chauvin’s appeal of his second-degree murder conviction was recently rejected by the US Supreme Court.

He has criticized the trial process, but during his sentencing, offered condolences to the Floyd family. Throughout the trial and sentencing, Chauvin largely remained expressionless.