Yahaya Bello Speaks On Dictating To Kogi Governor-Elect, Ododo

The incumbent Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has distanced himself from the speculations that he would control the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo.

Governor Bello said on Friday that Ododo would carry his cross while ruling over the state.

Bello stated this while addressing the state House correspondents after the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, led the re-elected Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Ododo for the presentation of their certificates of return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Kogi State Governor vowed that he would not interfere in the administration of Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State.

Bello said, “In this administration, I have nobody dictating for me rather we follow the law, and the rules, and the people are satisfied with me. This is going to be Usman Ododo administration, good or bad which I pray is going to be good. He will carry his cross and I know he will do well.”

Governor Bello charged the people of Kogi State to join hands with the incoming government to ensure that they benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.

Speaking on APC’s victory in Kogi State, the governor-elect, said his mandate was for the people of the state, and he is ready to serve the people.

He said, “Through the campaign processes, we have met our stakeholders, the mandate is for the people, and as such, we are coming to serve the people, we must consult with them. We thank PBAT for the good he has done for the people.

“Our administration is coming to solve problems. We thank the people of Kogi for voting for APC.

“The election in the two states shows that our party has moved from the old dark days to the new world order. Kogi State and Imo people know what is right for them and they have done what is right.”

Also speaking, the Governor of Imo State, Uzodinma, said his victory further validated the victory of President Tinubu at the presidential election and the growing popularity of the APC among Nigerians.

He said, “You recall that in the election of November 11, our great party, APC, that is growing in popularity came out successfully in Kogi and Imo states and you know that the leader of the party is the President and it is our tradition that after we have received our certificates of return in an off-cycle election like that of Imo and Kogi states, we should come to honour him by presenting the certificate to him in recognition of not only his leadership but also the guidance he has demonstrated since he emerged as the President of the country.

“Our victory at the polls shows that Nigerians are still very happy with the APC. Nigerians voted en mass for the President and this victory validates this claim through the voters in Kogi State and Imo State.

“So, we have come to honour the President and also use the opportunity to thank him for the support and advise the wisdom he imparted on us and achievements he has recorded since he became the President which most of us leverage to be able to convince the voters to vote for us.”