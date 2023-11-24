Omo-Agege Rejects Appeal Court’s Verdict On Gov Oborevwori’s Election, Reveals Next Plan

Former Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, has rejected the verdict of the Appeal Court, which affirmed the victory of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Naija News reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Friday, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the election of Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18 poll in the state.

The appellate court held that Omo-Agege’s appeal lacked merit.

Omo-Agege, while reacting to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, described it as a redemption deferred for Deltans, hinting that he would proceed to the Supreme Court to seek justice.

In a statement issued shortly after the appellate court’s decision by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, and made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, Omo-Agege appealed to his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

The statement maintained that Omo-Agege firmly believes that justice is yet to be given to the people of Delta State who voted for him and the APC, adding that the judiciary at the Supreme Court will serve justice in the case.

The statement partly reads, “We will proceed to the Supreme Court. The issues at stake touch on the future and well-being of the people who voted for a New Delta. We have a duty to respect them by defending their faith in us with every sense of diligence and responsibility. We don’t waver on what is right.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am confident that the revered Justices of the Supreme Court will examine the areas overlooked at the Appeal Court and give justice to our people.”