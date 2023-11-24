Nobody Can Stop Me From Demanding Release Of Nnamdi Kanu – Aguocha

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has pledged to resist intimidation in his pursuit of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu‘s release.

Aguocha emphatically stated that he would not be deterred by intimidation in his quest for the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from unlawful detention.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2023 Press Week of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, held at the Aguiyironsi Conference Centre in Umuahia, Rep. Aguocha asserted that Kanu is a direct constituent of his, compelling him to demand Kanu’s release.

Rep. Aguocha recounted a recent confrontation with service chiefs over Kanu’s prolonged and illegal detention, emphasizing that he refuses to be cowed into silence on behalf of his constituents.

The lawmaker contended that the escalating insecurity in the Southeast is exacerbated by Kanu’s continued incarceration, urging the federal government to heed the growing calls for Kanu’s release.

He underscored that releasing Kanu would contribute to identifying those using the guise of Biafra agitation to engage in criminal activities in the South East.

He said: “Kanu should be released so that peace can return to the southeast. The level of insecurity in the South East is alarming, and everybody has been pointing at Kanu’s continued detention.

“So, why not release him in compliance with court orders? When he is released, we will then know those hiding under the agitation to unleash mayhem in our land”.

The legislator urged journalists to exhibit courage in fearlessly speaking truth to power, regardless of the potential consequences.

He said, “Journalists should continue to speak out; they should not be afraid“.

He characterized the press as a crucial pillar of democracy and called upon journalists to engage in factual and objective reporting.